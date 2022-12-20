National Bank of Canada FI Sells 431,353 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 431,353 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Salesforce by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 287,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 467,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,337,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 460.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.