NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NBSE opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

