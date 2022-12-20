MillerKnoll (MLKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. MillerKnoll has set its Q2 guidance at $0.39-0.45 EPS.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

