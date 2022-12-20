Cintas (CTAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. Cintas has set its FY23 guidance at $12.30-12.65 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $443.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.47.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.