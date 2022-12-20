Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. Rite Aid has set its FY23 guidance at ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rite Aid Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of RAD stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

A number of brokerages have commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

See Also

