Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

