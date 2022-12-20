Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
