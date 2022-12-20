Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Carrier Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

