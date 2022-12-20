Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes $62,000 Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

