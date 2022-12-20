Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,205.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 693.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

