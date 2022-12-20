Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 151,311.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,282 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NIO Price Performance
NIO opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $33.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.