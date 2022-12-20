Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.15.

Shares of PODD opened at $294.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.14.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

