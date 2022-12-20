Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 25,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.