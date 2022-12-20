Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

