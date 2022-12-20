Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJK opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.