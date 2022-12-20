iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.16% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

