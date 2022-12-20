Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Boosted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

