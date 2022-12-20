Solitude Financial Services Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 175.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,049,000 after purchasing an additional 317,657 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,015,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,316 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

