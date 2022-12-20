Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.16% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.