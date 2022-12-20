Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

