Solitude Financial Services Has $2.69 Million Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises about 2.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPRF stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

