MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 3.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

