Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $138.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

