57,235 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 362,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

