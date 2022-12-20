Patten Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,514,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.