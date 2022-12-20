Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

BNTX stock opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $302.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

