Patten Group Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

