Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

