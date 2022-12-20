Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

