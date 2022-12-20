Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 14,364 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

