Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.