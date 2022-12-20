Cooper Financial Group Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 942.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,016,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

