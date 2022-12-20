U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

USB stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

