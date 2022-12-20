Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.