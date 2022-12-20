SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
