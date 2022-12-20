Avity Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

