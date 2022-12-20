Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

