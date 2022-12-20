Cooper Financial Group Buys 204 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

NIKE Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

