Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 2,481 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

