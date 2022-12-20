Cooper Financial Group Has $475,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

