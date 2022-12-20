Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 74,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 24,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 122.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $328.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

