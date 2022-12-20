Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $328.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

