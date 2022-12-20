Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 4,738 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $81,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $433.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

