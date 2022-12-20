The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 306,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

PG stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $358.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

