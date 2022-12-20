AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
