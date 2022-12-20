Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Five Below makes up approximately 1.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

