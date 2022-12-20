Exeter Financial LLC Sells 189 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

