Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

