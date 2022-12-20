Toro (TTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 59,932 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $4,590,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.