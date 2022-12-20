Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

