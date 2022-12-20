MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $340,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 82,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Union Pacific by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

